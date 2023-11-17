South Fulton K9 shot, killed by officer from another department during search for assault suspect

A K9 with the South Fulton Police Department has died after he was shot in the line of duty by an officer with another department.

South Fulton police confirmed K9 Max’s death Friday.

Officials said South Fulton and College Park police were trying to catch a suspect who ran from a traffic stop and fired a gun several times. Police said they received word around 10:45 a.m. that the suspect was spotted on Lakemont Drive and the K9 team responded.

Police said K9 Max was shot by a College Park officer during the search.

“The South Fulton Police Department is working closely with the College Park Police Department to thoroughly investigate this heartbreaking incident. We are committed to understanding the full circumstances of this tragedy and ensuring such an incident does not occur again,” the department stated.

Police did not release any information on the suspect they were searching for or if the suspect has been caught.

