South Fulton man arrested, suspected in death of unborn child

A South Fulton man has been arrested in connection with the death of a seven-month-old unborn child.

On Feb. 8, officers responded to a home in South Fulton and found a pregnant woman who had been physically assaulted.

Due to her injuries, the unborn child did not survive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives identified the child’s father, Marcus Blalock, 29, as a suspect.

Blalock was taken into custody by South Metro SWAT on warrants for feticide, aggravated assault, battery-family violence, and fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: