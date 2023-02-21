South Fulton man arrested, suspected in death of unborn child
A South Fulton man has been arrested in connection with the death of a seven-month-old unborn child.
On Feb. 8, officers responded to a home in South Fulton and found a pregnant woman who had been physically assaulted.
Due to her injuries, the unborn child did not survive.
Detectives identified the child’s father, Marcus Blalock, 29, as a suspect.
Blalock was taken into custody by South Metro SWAT on warrants for feticide, aggravated assault, battery-family violence, and fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
The investigation remains ongoing.
