South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau closes office Monday to stand with Palestine

The mayor of South Fulton closed his office for the day in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza. However, the city council says he doesn’t have the authority to do that. It’s the latest controversy in a battle brewing between the outspoken mayor and the council.

The city was open for business on Monday.

"We have been here all day," said Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown. "Services have continued just as they normally would."

It was, however, anything but normal.

Mayor Khalid Kamau, who simply goes by Mayor Khalid, sent out a release saying he was closing his office in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"It caught us all by surprise," Councilwoman Williams-Brown said. "The initial reaction is: He can’t do that."

Williams-Brown says she found out about the mayor’s decision by reading the paper.

When asked if Mayor Khalid consulted city council members or the city manager, Williams-Brown responded, "To the best of my knowledge, he did not."

Williams-Brown filled in as mayor pro-tempore to keep things running. The mayor did not attempt to shut down all of City Hall, but Williams-Brown says he has no authority to shut down even his own office.

"The city can only be closed by a vote of the majority of council, which did not occur, or if the city manager deems that there is an emergency," she said.

Mayor Khalid Kamau

When asked why he closed his office, the mayor answered, "There was a call over the weekend for a global protest."

Mayor Khalid says he made his decision as part of a global protest against Israel’s military strikes in Gaza, killing Palestinians after Hamas terrorists killed Israelis.

FOX 5 asked the mayor if he had the right to close his office over his personal and political beliefs.

"I do have the right as a taxpayer to say I do not want my tax dollars to pay a regime," Mayor Khalid said. "As a taxpayer, I never give up the right to speak about that."

This is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the South Fulton mayor. This past summer, he was charged with trespassing and burglary, accused of entering a property owner’s home in South Fulton. That case remains open. And his own city council members are suing to remove him after, they say, he revealed confidential city information.

City council will hold their normal meeting on Tuesday.

Williams-Brown says they’ll discuss in private if they will take any steps against the mayor.