South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found

A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department.

Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30.

His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail on Dec. 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said foul play is suspected, but have not released information on any suspects at this time.

They have not yet released details on how Bonny died.

According to police, Bonny had autism, was bipolar, and was known to walk far distances.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: