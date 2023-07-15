South Fulton murder suspect arrested after escaping deadly SWAT situation, police say

A murder suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in South Fulton turned into a SWAT situation on Thursday.

On Saturday, a South Fulton SWAT Team arrested 31-year-old Rodney Jarrell in connection to this murder.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home off Lamp Post Place and found a man lying dead in the roadway.

Witnesses said Jarrell ran inside the home with two people inside of it, which triggered the hostage situation.

Police not have identified the victim, but Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police to learn this information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reported live for WSB Tonight on Thursday night, with the standoff lasting for several hours.

Officers eventually broke inside the home and realized that Jarrell escaped. Both hostages were unharmed.

Jarrell faces murder and other charges, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



