South Fulton police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting over the summer

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of another man in South Fulton over the summer.

On Aug. 5, South Fulton police arrived at Fruitwood Trace in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Demario Bates suffering from his gunshot wounds. Bates later died from his injuries.

Police identified the suspect in his death as 21-year-old Deangielo Hawthorne.

Officers did not provide specific details about Hawthorne’s death.

Hawthorne was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

