South Fulton police ask for public’s help with active homicide investigation

Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department are asking for the public’s help with an unsolved homicide investigation from three months ago.

On June 8, officers responded to the 4300 block of Rainer Dr. in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found Duqauye Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is still unclear what led up to this deadly shooting.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577- TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

