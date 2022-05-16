South Fulton police raid house they say is an illegal strip club full of drugs

A raid at a house in the City of South Fulton got a large amount of drugs off of the street and landed three suspects in jail.

Police say they raided the home because they had evidence it was operating as an illegal strip club and drug sales center.

South Fulton officers found suspected deadly drugs, drugs masked as candy, guns and stacks of money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that they found what they believe to be marijuana, cocaine, THC, mushrooms, MDMA, molly, amphetamines, oxycodone, Xanax and edibles and candies infused with THC. It all still has to be tested to confirm what each substance is.

Lieutenant Shannon McKesey says the candy can be especially dangerous to children if it falls into the wrong hands.

McKesey said a field test indicated that there was a possibility that fentanyl was present.

Four guns and thousands of dollars in money, including stacks of counterfeit money, were also recovered from the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

McKesey says that suspect Corey Barnar had the home set up like a strip club and sexual acts were being performed inside for money, as well as the sale of drugs.

Winne spoke with each of the suspects.

Barnar denied running a strip club in his home. He also denied having drugs and guns.

Darryl Webster, who was also arrested, told Winne he had no idea what was going on in the house. “I was just a concerned relative,” Webster said.

Winne asked what Webster was concerned and he said there were kids inside and he just wanted to make sure they were alright.

“I didn’t have anything to do with none of this,” Tiara Moore told Winne.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All three are facing a variety of drug charges. Barnar also faces gun charges.