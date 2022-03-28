South Fulton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman they believe shot man
City of South Fulton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who they believe shot a man on Sunday.
Police say the woman seen in surveillance photos is a suspect in a Sunday shooting on Dressage Court.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say the woman shot the man and then ran away from the scene.
Investigators say she should be considered armed and dangerous.
TRENDING STORIES:
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation jolts Academy Awards crowd
Missing woman found shot to death at home, prompting SWAT standoff with suspect
There is no word on how severe the victim’s injuries are.
Anyone who recognizes this woman should call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: