South Fulton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman they believe shot man

City of South Fulton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who they believe shot a man on Sunday.

Police say the woman seen in surveillance photos is a suspect in a Sunday shooting on Dressage Court.

They say the woman shot the man and then ran away from the scene.

Investigators say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is no word on how severe the victim’s injuries are.

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call 911.

