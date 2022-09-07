South Fulton police searching for car they say belongs to home invasion suspects
The City of South Fulton is looking for the public to help it identify suspects involved in a Tuesday morning home invasion.
Police say the invasion happened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 200 block of Woodmill Way in South Fulton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A group held the victims at gunpoint inside the home, according to investigators.
Police say the group took an array of items before taking off in their getaway car.
TRENDING STORIES:
Family of missing Covington woman pleads to public for leads in case
Metro police warning neighbors of growing phone scams targeting people of all ages
Cartersville deputy police chief paid cash and White Claws for ‘prostitute,’ officials say
The car pictured in security footage is a gray sedan. Police did not release the exact make and model.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: