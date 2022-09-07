South Fulton police searching for car they say belongs to home invasion suspects

The City of South Fulton is looking for the public to help it identify suspects involved in a Tuesday morning home invasion.

Police say the invasion happened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 200 block of Woodmill Way in South Fulton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A group held the victims at gunpoint inside the home, according to investigators.

Police say the group took an array of items before taking off in their getaway car.

TRENDING STORIES:

The car pictured in security footage is a gray sedan. Police did not release the exact make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: