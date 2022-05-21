South Ga. gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting student

A south Georgia man is behind bars on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenager.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Carr is being charged with rape, sexual battery on a person under 16 and sexual battery on a person under their supervision.

Details on the incidents that led to Carr’s arrest are limited.

The incident report says a teenager reported to deputies earlier this month that Carr touched her on the buttocks years earlier when she was in the eighth grade. The teenager reported that, at the time, Carr was her gymnastics coach.

Carr is being held in the Thomas County Jail.

