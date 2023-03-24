South Georgia attorney arrested in Macon found guilty of felony in Jan. 6 riot case

Brent Stirton/Getty Images
2
Micah Johnston
·2 min read

A jury found an Americus man guilty of a felony and multiple misdemeanors Tuesday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol building, officials said.

William McCall Calhoun, 59, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, and four misdemeanor charges in a U.S District court in District of Columbia Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Starting the day of the insurrection, law enforcement found evidence that Calhoun, a practicing defense lawyer, posted about the riot on social media both in advance and while he was there, the release said.

Calhoun was arrested in Macon in January of 2021: he had been staying at his sister’s house here in the week following the riot.

In his bedroom at the Macon house where he was arrested, investigators at the time said they found a Glock pistol and brass knuckles on the nightstand along with four rifles, including a pair of AR-15-style weapons, and four shotguns. Ammunition boxes nearby were said to contain hundreds if not more than 1,000 rounds.

When law enforcement searched Calhoun’s phone they found video of him saying “This is it. We’re storming the Capitol,” before entering the building, according to the release. Calhoun apparently walked through the federal building and eventually ended up outside then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Calhoun also posted about the riot on Facebook afterwards, the release said.

“Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover,” Calhoun said, according to the release. “We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans . . .”

Police arrested Calhoun in Macon Jan. 15, 2021. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6.

U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, who heard the case and delivered the verdict, implied she would deliver a shorter sentence than typical for felonies because others involved with the riot faced lesser charges, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Friedrich expressed her doubt for the felony charges throughout the case, according to the AJC, but clearly found Calhoun guilty when the verdict was read.

Calhoun’s codefendant, Verden Andrew Nalley of Buford, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to two years probation, the AJC reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Fall Out Boy Dress the Part for ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

    Song appears on the band latest album, which arrives today

  • TikTok chief faces hostile US lawmakers over China ties

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced relentless questioning from combative US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle Thursday over the video-sharing app's alleged ties to China and its danger to teens.The 40-year-old Singaporean suffered unusually intense grilling by both Republicans and Democrats who fear that Beijing could subvert the site for spying, data harvesting and to secretly defend a Chinese Communist Party agenda.The Harvard-educated former banker failed over several grueling hours to defuse an existential threat to TikTok as the app seeks to survive a White House ultimatum that it either split from its Chinese ownership or get banned in the United States.In the morning session of the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, lawmakers afforded Chew no respite, frequently denying him opportunities to expand on his answers or tout the site's huge global popularity with young people."ByteDance is not owned or controlled by the Chinese government and is a private company," Chew told lawmakers in his opening remarks, referring to TikTok's China-based parent company."We believe what's needed are clear transparent rules that apply broadly to all tech companies -- ownership is not at the core of addressing these concerns," Chew added.A ban would be an unprecedented act on a media company by the US government, cutting off 150 million monthly users in the country from an application that has become a cultural powerhouse -- especially for young people."TikTok has repeatedly chosen the path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation. Your platform should be banned," committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said as she began the hearing.The 150 million US users on TikTok are "Americans that the CCP can collect sensitive information on, and control what we ultimately see, hear and believe," added the Republican, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.In one particularly uncomfortable moment for Chew, he was forced to acknowledge that some personal data of Americans was still subject to Chinese law, but insisted that would soon be changed.The US representatives also confronted Chew with dire examples of young users promoting suicide or dangerous stunts that have proved fatal and angered authorities globally."Your technology is literally leading to death," said Congressman Gus Bilirakis as he pointed to a family in the audience whose son was killed in a train tragedy that his family says was linked to TikTok.- Warning from Beijing -Ahead of the hearing, the commerce ministry in Beijing said it would "firmly oppose" a forced sale, underlining that any deal or spin-off of TikTok would require approval by Chinese authorities."Forcing the sale of TikTok... will seriously undermine the confidence of investors from various countries, including China, to invest in the US," added spokesperson Shu&nbsp;Jueting.TikTok is under the gun of several pieces of legislation - including one bill backed by the White House that already paves the way for a ban of the app - and has united lawmakers across the political divide."Mister Chew, welcome to the most bipartisan committee in Congress. We may not always agree on how to get there, but we care about our national security, we care about our economy, and we sure as heck care about our children," said congressman Buddy Carter, a Republican.On Wednesday, a group of around a dozen teenagers, teachers and business owners rallied at the US Capitol to express their opposition to the potential ban."Are there other platforms out there? Absolutely -- I'm on them. But none of them have the reach that TikTok has," aspiring soapmaking entrepreneur @countrylather2020 told her 70,000 followers in a video recorded after she arrived in Washington.TikTok still hopes to appease the authorities.Chew's testimony promoted the company's elaborate plan -- known as Project Texas -- to satisfy national security concerns, under which&nbsp;the handling of US data will be ring-fenced into a US-run division.But lawmakers poured serious doubts on the project, saying it would do nothing to remove their concerns that TikTok was vulnerable to China."TikTok needs to be an American company with American values and end all ties to the Chinese Communist Party," said Congressman Darren Soto, a Democrat.arp/sst

  • Minnesota moves to strengthen status as 'trans refuge state'

    The Minnesota House was moving Thursday toward strengthening the state's protections for children and their families who come for gender-affirming care by making Minnesota a “trans refuge state,” bucking a national backlash against transgender rights. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order two weeks ago to protect the rights of people from Minnesota and other states to receive gender-affirming health care in the state. The bill on which the House was slated to begin debate Thursday night covers much of the same ground, but supporters said a statute would provide stronger, more permanent protections.

  • LSU women's basketball vs. Utah: Score prediction, scouting report for Sweet 16 matchup

    The 2-3 seed Sweet 16 matchup between Utah and LSU women's basketball is bound to contain offensive fireworks. Here's our score prediction.

  • AOC said the story of Rosa Parks is 'too woke' for the GOP after mention of her race was removed from teaching materials

    A textbook publisher used in Florida schools removed references to Parks's race in a draft lesson plan in an effort to comply with the Stop WOKE Act.

  • Former GOP Senate candidate livid after Air Force failed to notify him about release of his military records

    Robert “Eli” Bremer is livid over the Air Force's failure to notify him about the branch's improper release of his military records, which he first learned of this week.

  • Russian Sought By US for Tech Smuggling Escapes House Arrest in Italy

    (Bloomberg) -- A politically connected Russian who’s facing extradition to the US on charges of evading US sanctions and money-laundering escaped from house arrest in Milan after breaking his electronic bracelet.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

  • Bitcoin Teeters Around $28K as Fed Raises Rates by 0.25%; Sen. Ted Cruz Proposes Ban on a CBDC

    Bitcoin (BTC) is teetering around $28,000, following the Federal Reserve raising rates by a quarter percentage point. Separately, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced a bill aimed at blocking the Federal Reserve from creating a consumer-based central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

  • Ryan Seacrest Reveals Exit From 'Live With Kelly And Ryan,' And He Already Has An Excellent Replacement

    For years, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has entertained audiences with an enthusiasm that only its co-hosts could provide. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s chemistry as morning show jockeys has been something to behold on the 2023 TV schedule and in previous years. Which makes this next announcement rather bittersweet, as it’s now the end of an era with Seacrest exiting the series and an excellent replacement already lined up. The word came down from Deadline, as it was announced the "American Idol" personality is leaving the show after six years of service. With a plan to occasionally guest host, Ryan Seacrest makes way for Kelly Ripa’s new co-host: her husband and "Riverdale" alum Mark Consuelos. In a statement reflecting on his time at what will now be named "Live with Kelly and Mark," Seacrest shared the following sentiments.

  • Why Trump's calls for protests seemed to fall flat; plus a new coalition takes on extremism

    It's the week in extremism, from USA TODAY

  • IU basketball sophomore center Logan Duncomb enters transfer portal

    Logan Duncomb, a former four-star basketball recruit from Cincinnati, entered the transfer portal, according to a report.

  • Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for 'crimes' in Ukraine

    The spiritual head of the world's Orthodox Christians said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful Orthodox Church shared responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine but that he stood ready to help in Russia's postwar "spiritual regeneration". Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's comments are a rebuke for Russian Patriarch Kirill, whose full-throated blessing for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • Justice for Manchin: Senate Republicans closing in on 2024 recruit

    If the popular governor jumps in, Republicans would break their losing streak in recruiting popular governors and reshape next year’s battleground map in one fell swoop.

  • East Asians more likely to have stomach cancer due to lower alcohol tolerance, study finds

    East Asians are more likely to develop a rare type of stomach cancer due to a genetic predisposition to lower alcohol tolerance, a new study has revealed. A group of international researchers collected and analyzed 1,457 gastric cancer genome samples from patients in Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore and the U.S. for the study. With the world’s largest pool of such cell samples at hand, they found an association between alcohol consumption and diffuse gastric cancer.

  • Skateboarding Against the Norm in Nigeria With Blessing Ewona and Dencity

    Nigeria is a largely conservative society that holds little love for skateboarding. However, the...

  • Trump supporters outnumbered in New York as few take up Trump’s call to ‘PROTEST’

    President Trump's supporters have yet to respond to his calls for protest, with his supporters being far outnumbered ahead of his potential arrest in New York City.

  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo returns to Bucks; Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder still out

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks moments before tipoff Wednesday night. The fifth-year forward said he was gone for a personal matter.

  • GOP sets vote on parents' rights in clash over schools

    House Republicans will press forward Friday with a midterm campaign promise by voting on legislation to give parents greater say in what is taught in public schools, even as critics decry the “parents' rights” bill as a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans, rewrites of history curricula and raucous school board meetings across the country. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made the bill — labeled the Parents' Bill of Rights Act — a top priority during the early weeks of his tenure atop the House. It will be an early test of unity for the chamber's 222 Republicans, who have a thin majority.

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' grand plan for quarterback Kyle Trask has hit a snag | Whitley

    Kyle Trask proved his doubters wrong at Florida. Now the Bucs showed their doubts by signing Baker Mayfield. Can Trask silence the critics again?

  • Tarek and Heather El Moussa Show Off Their Newport Beach Home and Baby Tristan's Nursery — See Inside!

    The HGTV and Netflix stars dealt with two separate floods in the year-and-a-half-long renovation of their California home