South Georgia could see economic slowdown; development comes to Valdosta
Valdosta is seeing development in the agriculture, industrial, and retail industries, with the Walmart Dairy Plant projected to bring in 400 jobs.
Valdosta is seeing development in the agriculture, industrial, and retail industries, with the Walmart Dairy Plant projected to bring in 400 jobs.
Scoop up a stand mixer, air fryer, kettle and more in the pretty pink shade.
It's made of luxe pebbled leather, and it goes with everything (yes, everything).
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Worx Landroid S, an autonomous AI mower ideal for small lawns, is now 40% off at Walmart.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
OpenAI is pushing adoption of GPTs, third-party apps powered by its AI models, by enabling ChatGPT users to invoke them in any chat. Starting today, paid users of ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot front end, can bring GPTs into a conversation by typing "@" and selecting a GPT from the list. The chosen GPT will have an understanding of the full conversation, and different GPTs can be "tagged in" for different use cases and needs -- jumping into the conversation with context of things that were said previously.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
“The Kardashians” star is executive producing and appearing in a three-part docuseries about the Hollywood legend. She’s called Elizabeth Taylor “my idol.”
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
Kore.ai, a company developing enterprise-focused conversational AI and GenAI products, today announced that it raised $150 million in a funding round led by FTV Capital, Nvidia, Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie. Bringing the company's total raised to ~$223 million, the new cash will be put toward product development and scaling up Kore.ai's workforce, co-founder and CEO Raj Koneru told me in an interview. Koneru started Kore.ai in 2014 after launching Kony, a mobile app development startup, and several other small companies, including iTouchPoint (an outsourcing firm) and Intelligroup (a tech consultancy).
Save $190 on this powerful battery jump-starter with air compressor. A great emergency roadside assistance tool to keep in your vehicle.
Rebellions, a South Korean fabless AI chip startup, said today it has closed $124 million (165 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding to develop its third AI chip, called Rebel. This Series B values the three-year-old startup at approximately $658 million (880 billion KRW) post-money, CFO of Rebellions Sungkyue Shin said in an exclusive interview with TechCrunch. This latest capital infusion brings the total raised to around $210 million since Rebellions' inception in 2020.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
One topic keeps coming up in conversations I'm having with technologists, executives, industry leaders and frontline workers on all sides of both trends: Specifically, how much the AI boom is complicit in the great and continued culling. Everyone seems to agree that the advent and uptake of AI is playing some part in at least the scope of the layoffs, if not in the timing, which more likely is attributable to overall economic uncertainty.
Between all of the layoffs in the tech industry and new job positions being created to leverage the artificial intelligence boom, company compensation teams need the best data to get out in front of industry changes, competition and costs. TechCrunch profiled compensation market data provider Compa in 2021 when it raised $3.9 million in seed funding. The company’s technology included “deal desk” software for recruiters to more easily manage their compensation strategies to create and communicate offers that are easy to understand and are unbiased.
Save over 60% on the moisture-proof, breathable and transparent space-savers 13,000+ shoppers swear by.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.