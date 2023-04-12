South Georgia elementary school teacher resigns after methamphetamine arrest

A South Georgia elementary school teacher resigned one day after she was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects.

On March 23, Moultrie police along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force went to a home in Moultrie to arrest a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault charge in Albany.

The man, Albany resident Trevor Lee Cook, 51, was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, they executed a search warrant on the home based on possible cocaine or methamphetamine located on a drawer.

Police said they found narcotics in the home and charged Cook with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects in addition to the aggravated assault charge.

Two women were also in the home and were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects: Candice Cherry, 39, and April Nicole Weeks, 41. Cherry was also charged with possession of cocaine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weeks was a teacher at Norman Park Elementary School at the time of the arrest.

She resigned the day after her arrest and the school board accepted her resignation during its March 27 meeting.

Both women were released on bond. Cook was in custody at the Colquitt County Jail as of April 7.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: