South Georgia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of Macon infant

Micah Johnston
·2 min read

A south Georgia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the Macon shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in 2021.

John Demetrius Simmons, 30, of Garden City, which is near Savannah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Macon-Bibb Superior Court Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of infant Monterrious Brown.

Simmons had a 9 mm pistol the night of Feb. 14, 2021 when he visited his girlfriend’s sister-in-law to do laundry at Chambers Cove Apartments near Eisenhower Parkway and Interstate 475 in Macon, attorneys said.

When Simmons and his girlfriend, Brown’s aunt, left a room in the apartment, Simmons left the pistol behind unattended, according to court testimony. Attorneys said the Brown fired the gun into his own abdomen.

Brown’s mother, TyCeanna Brown, heard the gunshot and returned to the room to find Monterrious wounded. She rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Simmons was initially charged with felony murder before pleading down to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. He also faced an aggravated assault charge that was dropped in magistrate court in 2021.

Simmons was released from prison in 2019 and was not supposed to have a gun after he and others were convicted in 2014 for organizing a bank robbery in Garden City in 2013, attorneys said.

Simmons expressed some displeasure at the potential sentence of 20 years during the plea.

“It’s a yes or no question, did you participate in this bank robbery?” asked Judge Howard Simms in reference to Simmons’s 2013 bank heist.

Simmons, after hesitating, gave a reluctant yes.

“Then you weren’t supposed to have this gun,” Simms said. “You either didn’t understand that or you ignored it. This is on you.”

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest hit-and-run driver who struck child

    The accident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested 23-year-old Kenyatta Henry.

  • Accused Norwich murderer's plea deal window extended to May

    Jeffrey Stovall, accused of murdering Norwich resident Jason Beck in 2020, has been given until May to decide if he wants to take the case to trial.

  • Virginia inmates who dug out of jail using toothbrush captured at IHOP

    Two Virginia inmates were arrested at an IHOP location on Tuesday after they escaped from their jail cell using a toothbrush just hours earlier.

  • Uno's figure skating world title defence in doubt after fall

    Japan's Shoma Uno was left sweating on the defence of his men's figure skating world title Wednesday when he fell and injured his ankle in practice on the eve of the competition.The 25-year-old fell in practice and cut short the session as doctors looked at his right ankle.

  • Family of man fatally shot by Dewey Beach police officer last year files federal lawsuit

    The civil suit was filed by the mother of Rodney Robinson, who was fatally shot by a Dewey Beach police officer last March.

  • Detroit Tigers spring training game score vs. Atlanta Braves: Time, TV

    The Detroit Tigers host the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida, on Bally Sports Detroit.

  • World shares mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

    European shares were mixed Wednesday after a day of gains in Asia ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Benchmarks fell in Paris and London but rose in Frankfurt and most Asian markets. Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% to lock in its first back-to-back gain since Silicon Valley Bank’s rapid failure began two weeks ago.

  • Seven Boston Celtics changing places in 2011 redraft

    As has been the case in past iterations of the exercise, the authors have reassessed a number of alumni of the Boston Celtics.

  • Macron to defend French pension plan on national television

    French President Emmanuel Macron will explain how he will seek to overcome tensions prompted by his plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, as he speaks on national television for the first time since his government forced through the bill amid mass protests. The 45-year-old French president repeatedly said that he was convinced the retirement system needed to be modified to keep it financed. Dock workers in Marseille on Wednesday blocked access to the city's commercial port — France's biggest — preventing trucks and cars from entering amid a heavy police presence.

  • Trump hush-money probe expected to resume in New York grand jury

    NEW YORK (Reuters) - - A New York grand jury is expected on Wednesday to resume its closed-door investigation of whether Donald Trump made illegal hush-money payments to a porn star, which could yield first-ever criminal charges against any U.S. president. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of Trump's 2016 election campaign. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen has said he made the payments at Trump's direction to buy her silence about Trump's extramarital affair.

  • Argentina drought saps dollar reserves, pressuring FX crawling peg

    Argentina's slow-and-steady currency devaluation plan is coming under rising pressure as a historic drought pummels exports of cash crops soy and corn, draining the country's reserves of dollars needed to prop up the embattled peso. The drought - hitting dollar incomes - is now raising the specter of a faster devaluation, which the government is desperate to avoid ahead of general elections in October, wary of pumping up annual inflation already running at 102.5%. "It strains the exchange plan the government is trying to implement with progressive devaluation, the alternative to avoid a sharp devaluation shock," said Santiago Manoukian, economist at consultancy Ecolatina.

  • Rochester postal carrier accused of mail theft

    A local mailman is facing federal charges after a grand jury in Pittsburgh accused him of stealing mail last week.

  • Jack Daniel's trademark fight over dog toy goes to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear a trademark clash between Jack Daniel's and a dog accessory company behind a parody chew toy resembling the distiller's widely recognized black-label whiskey bottle. The dispute pits the whiskey brand's trademark rights against legal protections for creative expression - in this case a send-up by Phoenix-based VIP Products LLC of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey bottle featuring dog poop-themed changes like a label reading "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet."

  • 24 years later, DNA leads to arrest in Okaloosa County rape case

    The March 1999 rape remained unsolved for decades until a DNA breakthrough. Charles Louis Craig, 60, was arrested in California.

  • Should You Hold Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)?

    Investment management firm, Davis Advisers, released its “Davis New York Venture Fund” 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s portfolio of durable companies trades at 9.8 times forward earnings now compared to 17.8 times for the S&P 500 Index. The firm believes that holdings of the fund have significant […]

  • Alex Murdaugh's lawyer 'mad as hell' after jail call released

    Alex Murdaugh's jail call with an attorney during his trial was accidentally released, and a lawyer for the convicted killer is fuming over the breach.

  • Colorado dentist arrested for allegedly killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes in order to start a new life with his mistress

    Police accused James Toliver Craig of seeking ways to kill his wife undetected so that he could start a new life with his mistress.

  • Man’s attempt to kidnap child from school bus stop thwarted by group of kids: Police

    An attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop went wrong for one 30-year-old man who attempt was thwarted by a group of children who came to the defense of one of their classmates. The incident occurred early Monday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland -- approximately 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. -- when several students were standing at a bus stop waiting to be picked up by their school bus when 30-year-old Jamaal Germany allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the students. The suspect’s motives regarding the attempted kidnapping are currently unclear as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

  • Video shows moments before deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station, police say

    Adonnis Williams was found dead in his neighbor's yard earlier this month.

  • Florida cops on night patrol saw an unlit car parked in a cul-de-sac. It was occupied

    One arrestee was 16, the other just 15.