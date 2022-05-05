South Georgia school employee arrested for stealing pills from nurse’s office

A woman working at an elementary school in south Georgia has been arrested after police learned she was taking medication from the nurse’s office.

Representatives with Lowndes County Schools said they began noticing a discrepancy in the medication inventory at Dewar Elementary School last week.

School officials were able to quickly determine the number of missing pills and obtain video footage to determine who took them.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says that woman was 33-year-old Shandel Davies from Valdosta. They say she worked at the school, but did not clarify what her position was.

“LCS and LCSO have a long-standing relationship of cooperation as both entities are invested in protecting children and the community we serve. Though we are extremely saddened this occurred, we are thankful for the expeditious response of LCSO and our ability to protect our students,” said Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

Davies was arrested and charged with six counts of felony burglary and five counts of felony possession of a schedule II drug.

