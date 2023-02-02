South Georgia shooting suspect on the run, may be ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

A south Georgia man has been arrested, and another is on the run after a shooting left one injured, according to the Americus Police Department.

Taris Hollomon, Jr., 27, was arrested by police, but Corey Deriso has yet to be arrested, officials said.

Police say that Hollomon and Deriso were wearing all black when they began firing assault weapons at an address on Cherokee Street in Americus, resulting in one person being shot. Both suspects left in a vehicle and crashed into a fence when they left the shooting, according to police.

Later, police found Hollomon shot and unresponsive after he was shot at another address.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is helping in the search for Deriso. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case and says Deriso may be armed and dangerous.

Hollomon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.

Agents said they have recovered the damaged car, two AR-15 rifles and a handgun.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439, APD at 229-924-3677, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

