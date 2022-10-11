South Gloucestershire bin changes could mean four-week collections

Black-bin collections in an area with one of England's highest recycling rates could be cut to every four weeks.

South Gloucestershire Council (SGC) is looking at waste collection options for when its 25-year contract with Suez ends in 2025.

It hopes the move from a fortnightly collection would cut costs and carbon emissions while encouraging residents to recycle even more.

According to cabinet papers, 15% of councils are considering the change.

South Gloucestershire is currently recycling 60% of its waste, with plans to reach 70% by the end of the decade.

Councillor Rachael Hunt, cabinet member for communities, said "it is fantastic to see how residents have embraced changes to collections for the good of the environment".

No formal plans have been agreed yet and the council will consult the public before any changes are made

Details of how bin collections could look after 2025 were revealed in SGC cabinet papers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The switch from a two-week to a four-week black-bin collection could save the council £800,000 a year.

It is understood the change would not affect recycling or food waste collections, but would cut down on fuel costs and carbon emissions for bin lorries.

Rather than going to landfill, almost 80% of black-bin rubbish in South Gloucestershire gets sent to an incinerator where it is burned to create energy.

The local authority area will soon be included in a new national trial to collect plastic bags and wrapping from households, as part of normal weekly recycling collections.

The trial starts from 17 October, with selected households in parts of Bradley Stoke, Chipping Sodbury and Olveston taking part.

