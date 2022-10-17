South Gloucestershire to trial kerbside collection of soft plastics

Three areas in South Gloucestershire have begun a trial to recycle soft plastic to reduce landfill waste.

Plastic bags, confectionary wrappers, foil-lined packaging and plastic film will be collected alongside other household waste.

The trial aims to collect soft plastics from around 2,000 households as part of a drive to increase the amount of packaging that can be recycled.

Selected households will receive information on how to use the service.

Collections will begun on Monday from parts of Bradley Stoke, Chipping Sodbury and Olveston.

If successful, the number of homes included will be expanded in 2023, before it is rolled out to all households in the district by 2025.

The scheme is a partnership between SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, and leading industry organisations WRAP, RECOUP and Ecosurety.

Currently the most convenient way to recycle plastic bags and wrapping is at supermarket collection points

Labour councillor for Bradley Stoke North, Angela Morey, said she had been taking her packets and wrappers to a special recycling bin at the supermarket.

"This just stops that extra journey that I need to do, so I'm really pleased," Ms Morey said.

Cabinet member with responsibility for waste services, Rachael Hunt, added: "We're delighted to be a part of this trial.

"When we declared a Climate Emergency, we said we wanted to play our part and take meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact and protect the world around us."

She said the local authority was the "fifth council of our kind in the country when it comes to recycling, performing well above the national average".

"We have a comprehensive, great value recycling collection service already, which makes the materials we collect easily recyclable and better able to be used to make new products and avoid sending unnecessary waste to landfill," she added.

