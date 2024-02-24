South Grand Prairie girls basketball eliminates Boswell, advance to state semifinal

Boswell girls basketball upset No. 2 Hebron on Friday but met its match in the Class 6A regional final.

South Grand Prairie (31-3) used a significant size advantage and offensive consistency to defeat Boswell 59-44 and advance to the state semifinal on Saturday at Wilkerson Greines.

South Grand Prairie head coach Brion Raven said the team played its best game of the year.

“We handled adversity,” Raven said. “We played as a team. It wasn’t just one player that led us. I’m so proud of our girls. They did a great job.”

Senior Erica Carr, standing at 6-foot-3, led the way for SGP with a team high 13 points. Senior Taliyah Parker, a 6-foot-1 Texas A&M commit, also had a strong performance with 12 points.

“I was getting to the basket,” Parker said. “Being patient and feeding off my teammates’ assists. I wasn’t scoring the best with some shots going in and out but we were still making the right passes.”

Boswell head coach John Reese said his team played great and credited their ability to battle against the size mismatches.

“It’s 6-foot versus 5-foot-5,” Reese said. “They were able to rise up over the top and make shots. We were hoping fatigue would be a factor. ... They were able to impose their will, especially inside.”

Raven said his team’s size advantage helped late in the game.

“We went into a zone,” Raven said. “We really just tried to extend things out and make it tough on their shooters. They are so small and quick. They got wherever they wanted to on the court for a little while. Luckily we were able to match their scoring.”

Boswell trailed 32-20 at the half but outscored SGP 15-9 in the third quarter to climb back within striking distance. Boswell forced some turnovers, and Reese said the transition play fueled the team.

Boswell was getting out rebounded, so the second chances from the turnovers were key.

“I thought we fought,” Reese said. “We did a really good job.”

SGP was affected by Boswell’s near full court press, but some missed defensive rotations kept SGP’s lead intact the rest of the way. Boswell was led by junior Camille Williams and sophomore Salena Carrasco, who scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Freshman Sydney Durrah was also a key contributor for Boswell with 12 points. She pushed the tempo as the primary ball handler, often finding herself on the floor fighting for loose balls.

With the victory SGP advances to the state tournament in San Antonio. The Class 5A semifinals begin on Thursday.

“We are going to continue to stay level headed and positive,” Parker said. “We don’t underestimate or overestimate anybody because its playoffs at the end of the day. I’m super excited.”