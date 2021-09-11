South Greensburg man charged with assaulting police at Hempfield Area High School

Sep. 11—State police say a South Greensburg man showed up Friday morning at Hempfield Area High School, demanding to deliver a letter to the principal regarding the district's mask policy before he fought with a school policeman and refused to leave.

Troopers arrested Richard M. Bettis, 55, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, defiant trespass, harassment, resisting arrest and simple assault after the 10:30 a.m. incident at the school. He was ordered held the county jail on $25,000 bond.

A school officer, Shannon Binda — who also is Jeannette's recently retired police chief — was treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics for a cut on his left arm suffered during the altercation, according to Trooper David Endlich.

Endlich reported that Bettis, who is not a guardian or parent of a child at the school, entered the high school and demanded to deliver a letter to the principal regarding the district's current mask mandate.

When two school policemen, including Binda, asked Bettis to step outside to discuss the issue "because he did not have a protective mask and refused to put one on," police said Bettis continued to press the issue.

"... Bettis refused and continued to demand to see the principal of the school to hand them the paperwork directly," Endlich wrote.

Bettis lives in the Greensburg Salem School District, according to his address listed in court paperwork.

When Binda placed his hand on Bettis' back to lead him towards the exit door, Bettis pushed Binda "and refused to go outside," Endlich said.

Bettis then again attempted to push past Binda and another officer, police said. Officers had to physically take him to the ground and handcuff him, Endlich reported.

During the struggle, Binda suffered the minor cut to his left arm.

Superintendent Tammy Wolicki said no students were injured and said the school day was not interrupted. Parents were notified by email alert of the incident by school officials.

Online court dockets indicate Bettis has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania. He did not have an attorney listed in court papers.

District Judge Mark Mansour scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 17.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .