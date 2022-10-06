South Greensburg man facing charges after rocks thrown at vehicles

Oct. 6—A South Greensburg man is facing charges after Greensburg police said he threw rocks at passing vehicles Monday, causing damage to one.

James G. Wilbur, 54, is charged with propelling a missile into occupied vehicles, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, simple assault and harassment.

Police Chief Shawn Denning said officers first had contact with Wilbur Monday around 5 a.m. when they reported he broke a window at the Green Beacon Gallery on West Pittsburgh Street and threw glass bottles into the road.

"He did not appear to be intoxicated," Denning said.

No charges have been filed in that case, though Denning said Wilbur will be facing criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish offenses. He was released from the police station around 7 a.m.

Officers caught up with him again about 20 minutes later in the area of South Main and Mt. Pleasant streets, a few blocks from the police station, where they said Wilbur was throwing rocks at passing vehicles, according to court papers. Police said Wilbur was laughing and talking incoherently.

A motorist told police he was heading into Greensburg on South Main Street when he saw Wilbur throw a rock at his car, which caused more than $500 in damage, according to court papers. Two other witnesses told police they saw Wilbur throwing rocks at other passing vehicles several times.

A second motorist reported a similar incident to police, but said there wasn't any noticeable damage and declined to press charges, according to court papers.

The charges were sent by summons. A Dec. 8 preliminary hearing is set. Wilbur could not be reached and he did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

