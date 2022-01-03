South Haven man charged with criminal sexual conduct

FAIRHAVEN — A South Haven man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she slept, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Nathan Steven Valley, 20, faces a felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

According to the complaint against him, a woman reported a sexual assault to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. She told police Valley groped her when she was napping and continued groping her after she awoke and told him to stop.

In a controlled text conversation with the woman, with the oversight of law enforcement, Valley said he touched her while she was sleeping and while she was awake.

Valley was booked in Stearns County Jail and there was no court date scheduled as of Monday.

