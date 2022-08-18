South High School students robbed at gunpoint, threat at Pueblo West deemed 'noncredible'

Three Pueblo South High School students were robbed at gunpoint on their way home from school Wednesday, and the Pueblo Police Department is investigating the incident.

Pueblo School District 60 told the school community in an email that the students were walking home when three people in a red Toyota Rav4 pointed a gun at them and robbed them several blocks away from the school.

Police say the vehicle was being driven by a Black female suspect with face tattoos. Additional passengers in the vehicle included a Black male and a white male, according to police. All three suspects were described as being in their late teens to early 20s. Police say they were traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Colorado Springs.

Thursday morning, Pueblo D60 sent a message to parents stating that all three suspects had been identified and that an arrest had been made. However, police spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega told The Chieftain that while police are following up on a few "solid, active leads," no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

An additional police presence was called out to South High School on Thursday, said Dalton Sprouse, director of communications and community relations at Pueblo D60.

"We appreciate our partnership with the Pueblo Police Department," the district wrote in an email sent to students and staff. "We encourage all staff, students, and families to remain vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious activity around our schools and community."

Pueblo West lifts lockdown after online threat determined 'noncredible'

After starting its morning on a two-hour external lockdown Thursday, Pueblo West High School resumed classes after a shooting and bombing threat was determined to be noncredible.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., the threat was reported to Safe2Tell — an online service that allows students, parents, school staff and community members to submit anonymous tips about apparent safety issues in schools — said Lynette Bonfiglio, public information officer at Pueblo County School District 70.

Story continues

District administrators and the Pueblo County Sherriff's Office launched an extensive investigation into the threat before determining it was not credible.

Pueblo West High School was the only school impacted by Thursday's lockdown. However, an unrelated shooting threat against the school on Tuesday led to the lockdown of nearby Skyview Middle School and Sierra Vista Elementary School as an extra precaution, Bonfiglio said. The Tuesday threat also was determined to be "noncredible."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Armed robbery of Pueblo students being investigated by police