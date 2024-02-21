South Hill apartment the scene of two SWAT standoffs in 6 months

Feb. 20—An apartment on the South Hill was the scene of two SWAT standoffs in the last six months, according to a news release from Spokane police.

Police responded to the 2800 block of East 30th Avenue on Sunday based on a report that two men were displaying and pointing a sawed-off shotgun. Before police could arrive, the two men ran, the release said. A K9 team was able to track the two to an apartment in the 3100 block of South Mt. Vernon Street, but they refused to comply when officers tried to speak with them.

SWAT, the Explosives Disposal Unit, the Aerial Support Unit and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded . Police used a robot to make entry into the apartment, the release said. The two suspects were hiding in a bedroom and surrendered .

Levante Potter, 31, and Dempsey Arrow, 18, were arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. The apartment they ran to was the site of a similar incident in August. Two people barricaded themselves into the same apartment after stealing from a local Game Stop store, officers said.