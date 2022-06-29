South Hill Mall underwear shoplifters pull gun, get arrested Tuesday

Two 16-year-olds were allegedly shoplifting underwear just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a South Hill Mall department store when they were confronted by a store security officer.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the security officer and then fled the store, according to Puyallup Police Captain Ryan Portmann.

Customers directed arriving police officers toward the fleeing suspects. One officer, in an unmarked vehicle, located the pair and followed them to a parking lot on 9th Street Southwest, Portmann said.

The two juveniles were arrested and were being booked into Remann Hall on robbery charges Tuesday evening. The loaded handgun was found on one of the suspects, Portmann said.

Significant activity at the South Hill Mall right now due to an armed robbery with a gun at Macy's. Two suspects fled the store into the parking lot. Officers located the suspects near the Red Robin on 9 ST SW and have now taken both into custody! #greatpolicework pic.twitter.com/RPy9HUUy83 — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) June 29, 2022

thenewstribune.com