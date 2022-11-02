South hits back as N Korea fires most missiles in a day

3
·1 min read
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing ballistic missiles into the sea, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022.
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing ballistic missiles into the sea, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022.

North and South Korea have fired a number of missiles into waters near each other's coasts in a marked escalation of hostilities.

The North launched its most missiles in a single day - at least 23 - including one that landed less than 60km (37 miles) off the South's city of Sokcho.

Seoul responded with warplanes firing three air-to-ground missiles over the disputed maritime demarcation line.

Later Pyongyang fired six more missiles and a barrage of 100 artillery shells.

The North says the launches are in response to large-scale military exercises current being held by South Korea and the United States, which it calls "aggressive and provocative".

On Tuesday Pyongyang warned they would pay "the most horrible price in history" if they continued their joint military drills, seen as a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

Wednesday's exchanges began with missile launches by Pyongyang into waters close to South Korea, triggering air raid sirens on Ulleung, an island controlled by Seoul. Residents there were told to evacuate to underground shelters.

One ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed maritime border between the Koreas.

It landed outside South Korea's territorial waters but it's the closest a North Korean missile has come.

map
map

Seoul called it an "unacceptable" breach of its territory.

Officials there said the air-to-ground missiles fired by the South landed a similar distance past the NLL off the North's coast.

The tit-for-tat missile launches come during a period of national mourning in South Korea, following the crowd crush in Seoul at the weekend which killed more than 150 people.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Briefing: Can 'ballot security forces' be banned?

    Arizona judge bans group from filming voters and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

    South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launch

  • Denmark's PM resigns but hopes to form new centrist government

    Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday's general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle. The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed scepticism of such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain. The left-leaning bloc, of which Frederiksen's Social Democratic party is a part, got 90 seats, the slimmest possible majority in the 179-seat parliament, while the right-wing bloc got 72 seats and a newly formed centrist party secured 16.

  • North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time

    North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment". It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. The missile landed outside South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

  • Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls

    Calls made to Korean police hours before a fatal crush reveal how the horrifying incident unfolded.

  • South Korea Halloween crush: Who were the victims?

    The stories of some of the victims who died in Saturday's tragic Halloween crush in South Korea.

  • COP27: What is the Egypt climate conference and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Actor Lee Jihan among dead in Seoul Halloween tragedy

    Korean actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the large number of people crushed to death during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday evening. Local officials say a crowd of thousands celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in the nightlife district of Itaewon, resulting in the horrific tragedy that left at least 154 people dead and another 149 injured. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," the statement read.

  • Danilov to Medvedev: Russias nuclear weapons threat is an act of suicide

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 17:20 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has responded to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council, who is threatening to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

  • Requests for abortion pills soar after Roe reversal, study finds

    Abortion pill requests rose significantly in 30 states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found.

  • S.Korea fires missiles in response to North's own

    STORY: South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment."It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.The missile landed outside South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

  • Trauma of South Korea Halloween party crush is pervasive, expert says

    As South Korea mourns the deaths of more than 150 people in a Halloween party crush, many people - even those not directly involved - are dealing with trauma and a search for answers that has at times blamed the victims, a psychiatry expert says. "It spread very quickly through news media and social media, leaving people directly and indirectly affected, and even those who aren't affected may feel distressed and frustrated, pretty much casting a sense of dread over the entire society," he said. The initial shock from the crush in the popular Itaewon district on Saturday night has turned to public outrage over the government's planning missteps and inadequate police response.

  • South Korea Halloween crush victims' belongings fill quiet lost-and-found centre

    A temporary morgue for some of the people killed in South Korea's Halloween party crush is now a huge lost-and-found, where hundreds of items such as a "Happy Halloween" backpack and a Minnie Mouse hairband await their owners. The Wonhyoro sports centre was quiet on Tuesday, three days after the crush in the popular Itaewon district during Halloween festivities, as a few people sifted through more than 800 recovered lost items. Five kilometres from the scene of the disaster, the modern sports facility was used in the initial hours to keep the bodies of some of the 156 people crushed to death when a chaotic surge of crowd poured into a narrow alley late on Saturday.

  • Ohio congressman's niece killed during South Korea Halloween stampede

    The niece of Rep. Brad Wenstrup from Ohio was among the more than 150 people killed during a deadly Halloween stampede in South Korea over the weekend.

  • Belgium World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Belgium will head into the World Cup off the back of a defeat, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in their final Nations League match in September. Three days earlier Kevin De Bruyne had starred in a 2-1 win over Wales.

  • South Korea PM urges police to explain response to Halloween crush emergency calls

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday police must explain how they responded after receiving multiple emergency calls in the hours before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul. Tens of thousands of young revellers had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of the popular Itaewon district for the first Halloween festivities in three years virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions. Transcripts of emergency calls released by the police on Tuesday showed the first warning of a possible deadly crush roughly four hours before the disaster, with the caller requesting police dispatched to an alley where partygoers were already packed wall-to-wall.

  • Russian forces attack 2 civilian tugboats: at least two dead, one person wounded and one missing

    The Russian military attacked two port civilian tugboats that were involved in the transportation of a barge with grain on the Ochakiv front [Ukraine's south]. As a result, two people died, one wounded person was rescued, and the fate of another crew member is unknown.

  • Investigation continues into what caused the Halloween tragedy in Seoul, South Korea

    Investigators are looking into the series of events that led to the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, including two American college students, lost in the Halloween crush in Seoul, South Korea.

  • SKorea, Japan: NKorea missile unacceptable

    South Korean and U.S. air forces have began combined air drills amid growing concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test after North Korea fired three short range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday. (Nov. 2)

  • NEAR sets up Web3 hub in South Korea, eyes Asia expansion

    NEAR Foundation is establishing a Web3 hub in South Korea to expand its allegiance with blockchain projects in Korea and Asia.