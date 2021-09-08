South Huntingdon man charged with brandishing handgun in property dispute

Sep. 8—A South Huntingdon man is charged with aggravated assault and a weapons violation after police say he pointed a handgun at a neighbor's head during a dispute over a property line.

Jesse A. Fello, 27, was arrested after state troopers viewed a surveillance video of the incident and spoke with the 45-year-old neighbor after the incident Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Dutch Hollow Road.

The neighbor told police that, while he was cutting grass, Fello approached him "screaming at him about the property line," according to Trooper Adam Janosko.

"Fello then produced a firearm from his person, walked in front of (the neighbor) and pointed the pistol at his head," Janosko wrote in court records.

Fello told troopers that he has been involved in an ongoing dispute with the neighbor about the property line and had a survey completed. He said a red reflector was placed in the ground to mark the line but said the neighbor removed one of the posts as he was cutting grass and "entered his property."

Fello told police he grabbed his handgun and went outside to confront the neighbor, but the neighbor "continued cutting grass, (which) caused a stone to be thrown at him." Fello said the rock struck him in the shin.

Fello allowed troopers to watch his surveillance video of the incident, and showed them the handgun. It had one live cartridge in the chamber and 14 live cartridges in the magazine.

In addition to aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon, Fello is charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Reached by telephone about the incident, Fello said he has complained to state police about his neighbor trespassing his his property "without any results."

Fello said, after he was taken into custody, "the trooper told (the neighbor) he is to stay off my property."

Fello was released on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 15.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .