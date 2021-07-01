South Huntingdon man charged after gun fires inside bar

Jul. 1—A South Huntingdon man was charged Wednesday in connection with a gun being discharged at a Sewickley Township bar last month.

Andrew John Takach, 42, is facing charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

State police said they were called at 3 a.m. June 16 to the Boot Scoot'n Saloon on Greensburg Pike after a female bartender reported the incident. She told troopers that Takach was at the bar when he gave her a handgun from his waistband around 2:30 a.m. as he went to use the restroom, according to court papers.

The bartender said she put the weapon down nearby because she didn't want it, according to police.

When Takach returned from the restroom, he did not pick up the gun and the bartender told police she moved it to the seat next to him. As she walked away, Takach grabbed the firearm and tried to put it back in his waistband when it went off, according to court papers. A round discharged into the floor, leaving behind a hole, while other bar patrons were nearby, police said.

Takach picked up the spent shell casing. Authorities said he followed the bartender to her vehicle and told her "don't forget your prints are on the gun" before she left, according to court papers.

The charges were sent by summons. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30. Takach did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He could not be reached. He does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .