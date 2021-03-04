South Huntingdon man gets probation for child endangerment charge connected to deplorable house

Mar. 4—A South Huntingdon man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation on a child endangerment charge in connection with deplorable living conditions at a Yukon home.

Jason Michael Welch, 43, was ordered to complete parenting classes and must be supervised when visiting with the children involved in the case, according to a sentencing order from Judge Scott O. Mears.

He was charged in February along with three others after state police investigated a 911 hang up call Jan. 8 on Highway Street. Police reported finding numerous broken or missing windows, "bugs crawling on the walls" and garbage and clothing piled up around the house. Prosecutors said four children lived in the residence.

Welch pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors dismissed a felony count, according to court records.

He was ordered to not have abusive contact with one of his co-defendants, Elizabeth Hart, 23, of Yukon.

Hart is awaiting trial in the same case along with her sister Tiffany Nichole Hart, 26. Their mother Tara Lei Hart, 49, was sentenced in December to 90 days to 23 months at the Westmoreland County Prison on a child endangerment charge, according to online court records.

The arrests prompted prosecutors to seek emergency modifications to bond conditions for all four to prevent them from having unsupervised contact with at least one of the children in the home. Custody of that child had been granted to Tiffany Hart after the child's father was arrested for assault. All four were free on bond while awaiting action in the child endangerment case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .