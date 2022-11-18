South Huntingdon woman accused of DUI, crashing into state police patrol car

Nov. 18—A South Huntingdon woman is accused of being intoxicated when she crashed into a marked state police patrol car last month on Route 31, according to court papers.

Troopers said they found text messages on a cellphone belonging to Kennedy M. Horvat, 27, in which she admitted she fled the scene and hid her SUV. She surrendered to police Oct. 11, three days after the crash and two days after troopers issued a news release seeking the public's help to identify the driver.

A trooper on patrol on Route 31 in South Huntingdon, near Route 136, reported a Jeep Wrangler traveling the opposite direction crossed the center line at 8:45 p.m. and slammed into the car. The Jeep driver fled and the trooper was unable to pursue it because of the crash damage, according to court papers.

Police got a list of more than 100 Jeep Wranglers registered in an 8-mile radius to check, but an anonymous tip pointed troopers in the direction of Horvat. She refused to make a statement to police about the crash.

Surveillance video at two clubs Oct. 8 showed Horvat drinking alcohol in the hours leading up to the crash, according to court papers. Police said she was "clearly impaired" and had trouble keeping her balance while walking to the SUV with a partially consumed Twisted Tea before the crash.

Horvat is charged with tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and numerous summary traffic violations. The charges were sent by summons. Preliminary arraignment and hearing are set for Jan. 9. Horvat did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

