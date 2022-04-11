South Jersey Capitol-riot suspect gets trial date

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A South Jersey man accused of taking part in the Capitol riot could go before a jury this summer.

A federal judge has set an Aug. 8 trial date for James D. Rahm Jr., an Atlantic City man who described walking through the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Court records indicate the trial would be the first for a Capitol-riot defendant from South Jersey.

Two South Jersey men have previously entered guilty pleas in connection with the Capitol siege, with one of them being sentenced last month.

At least 11 area residents have been charged in connection with the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Participants in the insurrection sought to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joseph Biden.

A photo included in a court filing shows a man believed to be James D. Rahm Jr. of Atlantic City in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Investigators learned of Rahm's alleged role on Jan. 11, 2021, when someone reported seeing incriminating photos and videos on his Facebook page, a criminal complaint says.

Most of the material was deleted shortly afterwards, the source told investigators.

But the tipster made a screenshot of a Facebook exchange where Rahm allegedly described the riot, saying "riot shields and pepper spray never hurt anyone did they?"

"Home alive. History made I walked through Pelosi's officer," the post continued, according to the complaint.

In a Facebook post provided by another person on Jan. 11, Rahm allegedly wrote, "there were no anarchist, no antifa just patriots trying to take our country back. Yes I was there the pepper spray is just wearing off."

The person who gave that post to investigators later provided a video that Rahm allegedly recorded inside the Capitol, the complaint adds.

Surveillance video also shows a person believed to be Rahm inside the Capitol during the riot. Investigators contend he also is seen entering the Capitol in a video allegedly made by his adult son, James Douglas Rahm III.

The younger Rahm also faces charges in connection with the riot.

A federal grand jury indicted Rahm Jr. in November on charges that include obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He also is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Rahm's trial is to be held in the Washington, D.C., courtroom of U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, a court record says.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: James Rahm Jr. of Atlantic City facing trial in Washington, D.C.