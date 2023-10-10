South Jersey contractor to pay $442K to settle fraud allegations

TRENTON – A South Jersey contractor has agreed to pay $442,000 and dissolve his home-improvement business to resolve a lawsuit alleging fraud.

South Jersey Home Contracting LLC of Woodbury, and its owner, James C. Barreras Jr., must pay $257,000 in restitution to 13 contractors, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The firm and Barreras, a Cinnaminson resident, also must pay a $185,000 civil penalty, the agency said.

The Attorney General's Office sued the business and Barreras last fall, alleging violations of the Consumer Fraud Act and other state laws, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Harold Mignott also must pay restitution Voorhees man gets prison term for 'upfront fee' fraud

The state took action after hearing complaints from South Jersey Home Contracting customers.

“We will not allow unscrupulous contractors to enrich themselves at the expense of New Jersey consumers, especially our senior residents,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Among other claims, the lawsuit alleged the defendants failed to complete contracted work, imposed improper fees and charges, and accepted payment from customers for work that was performed by other firms.

Barreras could not be reached for comment on the settlement, which also requires him to dissolve his firm.

The agreement also revokes the Woodbury company’s Home Improvement Contractor registration.

The suit ended when a final consent judgment was filed Sept. 13 in Superior Court in Gloucester County.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter at the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey Home Contracting sued by state Attorney General's Office