South Jersey cop gave man no commands before shooting him dead, state says in charging him

TRENTON — A Mantua police officer is charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a civilian in September 2021.

A state grand jury indicted the officer, Salvatore Oldrati, on a charge of manslaughter, the state Attorney General’s Office said.

Oldrati shot Charles Sharp III, a 49-year-old Mantua resident, after responding to a late-night 911 call, the agency said.

“Mr. Sharp was shot multiple times outside his own home by one of the very officers he had called upon for help,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in announcing the charge on Wednesday.

Mantua man on the phone with dispatcher when officer opened fire

He noted Sharp was still on his phone with a police dispatcher when he was shot.

Oldrati allegedly gave no verbal commands or warnings before shooting Sharp, said Thomas Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Eicher said an investigation by his office found fewer than five seconds elapsed between when Oldrati stepped from his police vehicle and when he began shooting at Sharp.

The investigation found two uniformed Mantua officers responded to Sharp’s 911 call shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021.

During his 911 call, Sharp reported two burglars in his rear yard, one armed with a gun, according to an account from the Attorney General’s Office.

Charles Sharp III shot by police outside Mantua home

Sharp was standing in the front yard of his Elm Avenue home when officers arrived, the account said.

Oldrati shot Sharp multiple times after an officer already on the scene, Mantua Police Department Cpl. Robert Layton, yelled, "he's got a gun on him, right there," said an account from the Attorney General's Office.

A replica .45-caliber gun was found near Sharp, it said.

Layton did not shoot.

Officers and emergency medical personnel provided aid to Sharp, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Sharp was a carpenter and 21-year veteran of the Air Force, according to an obituary.

It described the father of three as a 1991 graduate of Clearview Regional High School who loved reading, camping, fishing "and all animals."

An attorney for the officer could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Eicher said a state grand jury on Tuesday, May 23, determined Oldrati’s conduct “warranted the return of an indictment for manslaughter.”

Under New Jersey law, manslaughter occurs when a person commits a criminal homicide recklessly. It is a second-degree crime and a lesser offense than murder or aggravated manslaughter.

The charge against Oldrati is only an allegation. He has not been convicted in the case.

If convicted, Oldrati could face up to 10 years in state prison, with no parole eligibility for eight-and-a-half years.

A state law requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate any person’s death during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.

An investigation by Eicher’s office included interviews with witnesses, the review of video footage, and the collection of forensic evidence.

