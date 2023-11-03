South Jersey doctor loses license, must pay $1 million for oxycodone prescriptions

A former South Jersey doctor has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine for improperly writing oxycodone prescriptions.

Cheh Lu, of Cherry Hill, also is spending eight months on home detention as part of a three-year probationary term, according to court records.

Lu, a physician and acupuncturist, admitted guilt in April to a single count of unlawful distribution of oxycodone, a prescription painkiller.

Lu, who was 86 at the time of his plea, wrote improper prescriptions for oxycodone between January 2018 and February 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Lu gained his medical license in 1983, His credentials were revoked in July after he agreed to retire under a consent order with state regulators.

Lu had also faced a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

