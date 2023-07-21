South Jersey geocacher found after a search in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The search for a missing man from South Jersey led to the discovery of human remains in a heavily wooded area here.

While positive identification was pending, authorities believe the remains are those of Robert Owens Jr., 58, of Millville, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Owens, reported missing on July 17, was a geocacher, a hobby whose participants “hide and seek containers, called ‘geocaches’ or ‘caches’" at locations marked by coordinates, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Geocachers typically use a global positioning system receiver or mobile device and other navigation techniques, the statement said.

A photo released by the Sheriff's Office showed Owens smiling as he held a container, marked "Official Geocache," by his face.

What happened to Robert Owens Jr.?

A Facebook post directed to geocache enthusiasts said Owens was known as BlazeOn and had stopped at a Louisiana cache site while traveling to an event in Memphis.

He never arrived for the July 12-16 event, said the post from the operator of a YouTube channel, Geocaching with Halemeister.

"His account activity is dormant and he hasn't logged any caches recently," the post noted on Monday afternoon.

"A sad ending," said a person posting at the Facebook page of the Minnesota Geocaching Association.

"I cache in the middle of nowhere, by myself, A LOT!" that person wrote. "The one takeaway I have is that you need to let people know where you are and when you expect to be back!"

The post asserted Owens had been missing for eight days before his absence was reported.

Search ends near a Louisiana creek

Law enforcement officers, firefighters and others had resumed a search for Owens at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The remains were found about three hours later near a creek and about a half-mile from a trailhead, the statement said.

It said positive identification and an autopsy were pending on Tuesday.

“However, from clothing description and other physical characteristics, Sheriff’s detectives believe this is Mr. Owens,” the statement said.

Searchers, with help from another geocacher, had previously found Owens’ vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rapides Parish is in Central Louisiana, about 200 miles northwest of New Orleans. A parish is the equivalent of a county in Louisiana.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Robert Owens Jr. disappeared while geocaching in Louisiana