This South Jersey hospital system is getting safer. Virtua tackles gun safety initiatives

Virtua Health has been vocal about gun safety in the past, even cosponsoring a statewide gun buyback initiative a few years ago.

Now, it's looking to make its campuses safer with updated screening technology and joining 12 other tristate area hospital systems to support gun safety education.

"We often see the end result of gun violence and how it destroys the community," said Greg Peas, Virtua's vice president of security and outpatient services. "Healthcare workers by nature strive to heal people. … We want to stop gun related violence injuries from happening."

New safety screening at Virtua

Members of Virtua Marlton's security team posing with newly-installed Evolv weapons screening technology outside the emergency department.

Virtua Health is rolling out new weapon screening processes at five of its acute care facilities and two satellite emergency departments this year. The technology, called Evolv, is a touchless, less-intrusive system that scans for weapons. The devices are already established at both Camden campuses, Willingboro's main and emergency entrances and the Berlin emergency room.

Evolv technology was installed at the Marlton campus Feb. 1.

"We're always looking for ways to make our campuses as safe for everyone as possible," Peas said.

Virtua Health adds police touch-down areas in acute care facilities to support local law enforcement.

The health system is also bolstering its relationship with local law enforcement by providing space in the five acute care facilities for officers to file reports or take a wellness break.

Nine out of 10 households have some form of protection, said Peas, and that statistic is repeated among the patients that he identifies as "walkers," nine out of 10 entering emergency services with some form of protection as well.

Each location with the Evolv system is also equipped with a secondary screening areas for those identified to have a weapon and gun lockers, to encourage people who are legally permitted to carry firearms to lock them up.

Security and safety in hospital settings rose as a discussion point last year, after a former police officer was able to bring a firearm into Inspira Medical Center Vineland in September, shooting himself in a hospital room.

The suicide invoked a list of grievances from Health Professionals & Allied Employees, AFL-CIO, and a conversation amongst the union and hospital of security changes and improvements.

'It Doesn't Kill to Ask'

Hospitals Together, a grouping of 13 tristate area health systems, is taking on the mission to encourage families to educate children about gun safety.

Nearly 5 million children live in homes with unlocked or unsupervised guns, according to Brady United Against Gun Violence, and last year there were at least 377 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 145 deaths.

"It Doesn't Kill to Ask" is a campaign supported by 59 hospitals in the Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Southern New Jersey regions that encourages families to have conversations about gun access and safety.

Peas is all too familiar with the impact that gun violence can have on the community, spending 25 years with the Camden City Police Department.

"We want to really encourage gun owners to take all possible precautions," Peas said, also emphasizing the importance of parents talking to their children about firearm safety.

