South Jersey Industries (SJI) Managed to Land in FPA Queen’s Contributors List

FPA Queens Road, an investment management firm, published its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund ("Fund") returned -3.3% in the first quarter of 2022. This compares to a -2.2% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index in the same period. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, FPA Queens Road mentioned South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1910, South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is a Folsom, New Jersey-based public utility company with a $4.2 billion market capitalization. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) delivered a 32.47% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by 25.54%. The stock closed at $34.60 per share on June 01, 2022.

Here is what FPA Queens Road has to say about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) shares rose 40% on Feb. 24, 2022, on news that Infrastructure Investment Funds, a private equity fund managed by JP Morgan Investment Management, would take the company private. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022."

Electricity

Our calculations show that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) delivered a 0.14% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.