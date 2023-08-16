South Jersey man accused of fatal daylight attack

MILLVILLE - A city man has been arrested in connection with a murder here last month.

Marlon D. Thompson, 50, is accused of fatally shooting Salmadine "Sal" Johnson, 40, in a daylight attack on July 25.

The victim was gunned down around 4:45 p.m. on the 600 block of High Street, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Thompson was charged on July 28 and arrested Tuesday, Aug. 15. He was taken into custody in Roselle, Union County, about 115 miles north of Millville.

Authorities initially reported Johnson appeared to be the victim of an apparent stabbing.

That was based on a preliminary on-scene assessment by an investigator from the Medical Examiner's office, the statement said.

An autopsy later determined Johnson had been shot.

An obituary said Johnson graduated in 2001 from Millville High School and Cumberland County Vo-Tech.

"Salmadine was a self-employed handyman and worked at Duran Glass and AJM Packaging in Millville and Vineland," the obituary said. "He has also worked with many factory temp services."

Thompson, a West Depot Street resident, is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Millville Police Detective John Harris at 856-825-7010 or Prosecutor's Detective James Riley at 856-982-6256

