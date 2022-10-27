South Jersey man awaiting trial in Plainsboro killing plotted copycat murder: prosecutor

A Camden County man awaiting trial for allegedly killing a co-worker in Plainsboro has been hit with a murder-for hire charge for allegedly hiring an inmate to commit a murder similar to his co-worker’s death to create doubt in the case.

And he was allegedly willing to pay $15,000 in the conspiracy, authorities said.

Kenneth Saal, 30, of Lindenwold, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a first-degree crime, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and conspiracy to hinder his own prosecution, both second-degree crimes, announced Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Saal remains at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick and is scheduled to appear Friday for a detention hearing on the new charges.

Saal was charged in August 2019 with the murder of co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro, after she was found dead in her apartment after going home for lunch in June that year.

Kenneth Saal remains at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.

Plainsboro police responded to Byington's home after other co-workers requested a wellness check on Byington after she failed to return to work.

Police arrived at her apartment around 5:57 p.m. to find Byington, a Ridge High School graduate, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She died from numerous stabbings and blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

Saal was later indicted on murder, a first-degree crime, burglary, a second-degree crime, as well as endangering an injured victim, hindering one’s own apprehension, burglary and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all third-degree crimes. The indictment also includes charges of stalking and tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree crimes.

Saal is scheduled for trial in December on those crime.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office received a letter earlier this month alleging that Saal was conspiring to commit a copycat murder to create doubt in Byington’s case.

An investigation by Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Walter Kelley indicated Saal was allegedly soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail soon to commit a murder which would exonerate Saal, for a payment of $15,000, according to the prosecutor's office.The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kelley at 732-745-3330.

