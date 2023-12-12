South Jersey man in bias incident takes 8-year prison deal, but says he's a victim

MOUNT HOLLY – More than two years after a Mount Laurel man’s arrest on bias intimidation charges, former neighbors say they’re still traumatized by abuse from Edward Cagney Mathews.But at a sentencing hearing, Mathews described himself as a victim and wept as he detailed the case’s personal impact on himself.

“I have since had my entire life destroyed,” said Mathews, 47, who asserted he has faced unfair criticism since being arrested after an anti-racism protest outside his home in July 2021.

“I accept my personal responsibility,” said Mathews, who was accused of using racial slurs, harassing minority neighbors, and vandalizing homes and cars at the Essex Place condominium complex.Mathews apologized for his “insensitive and disrespectful words,” but also said he set aside “my own principles and integrity in order to accept (a) plea offer” in October.The plea deal carried a recommended sentence of eight years in prison, with no chance of parole for four years.Mathews, in custody since his arrest, asked for leniency from Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland.

“Your honor, I’m begging you, please reduce my sentence.”His request came after Mathews’ victims told how they still grapple with fear, anxiety and health concerns due to his abuses.“I never thought in the year 2021 ... of having to suffer similar racial intimidation that both my grandparents and parents had to endure,” said a statement from Ron Brown, a former Essex Place resident.

Authorities have said Mathews smeared feces on vehicles and broke windows with ball bearings propelled from a sling shot, among other abuses targeting minorities over an 18-month period.Mathews’ case drew widespread attention when a viral video showed him angrily confronting Ron Brown and his wife, Denice, with racial slurs while a younger Black neighbor stood protectively before the elderly couple.Mathews shouted his address on the video, leading about 150 protestors to gather outside his home for several hours one day later.The demonstrators hurled bottles and insults as Mathews was taken into custody on upgraded charges from the prior day's incident. Some members of the crowd vandalized his Grammercy Way home.

What neighbors said about Edward Cagney Mathews

Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson read statements from the Browns, noting all of Mathews' victims were "too afraid" to attend the Dec. 8 hearing.

Denise Brown said her home “was no longer a safe haven” due to her experiences with Mathews. Even after moving from Essex Place, she said, “I’m constantly looking over my shoulder and trusting no one.”

Her husband wrote, “All the stress has contributed to a serious decline in my health and just trying to get through the day, trying to keep it all together, is a challenge.”

What Mathews told the judge

In a 15-minute statement, Mathews blamed the charges against him on “neighborhood politics and arguments” that arose from his failed run for election to the board of the Essex Place homeowners association.

Protesters gather in July 2021 outside the Mount Laurel home of Edward Cagney Mathews, who has pleaded guilty to four counts of bias intimidation.

“I do not feel (racism) has any place anywhere,” he contended, saying he had minority friends and that he never held “biases toward anyone, except maybe those who take advantage of others or are bullies in general.”

Mathews accused outside forces of following a “political agenda” against him, saying his experience showed him “how destructive society’s views and perceptions can be, based on social media and mainstream media influence.”

In contrast, Hutchinson pointed to Mathews’ record of 11 felonies and told Breland, “The defendant does not learn from his actions or priors convictions.”

Matthews admitted guilt in October to four counts of bias intimidation involving five neighbors.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal drug with the intention to distribute, a charge that was brought after a search of his home found hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Mathews said he pleaded guilty so he, his family and the community would not “suffer any more further exposure to continuing social and political attention.”

Breland cited the need “to strongly deter others” as one factor in imposing Mathews’ eight-year prison term.

The judge also directed the defendant to make restitution to his victims and to attend anger-management classes.

At the time of Mathews' arrest, some Essex Place residents said earlier complaints against him had resulted in no serious consequence. They also expressed frustration that a municipal court judge initially released Mathews to await trial.

A review by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office found no wrongdoing by police, but said an emphasis on individual incidents missed the larger picture of Mathews' apparent vendetta against minorities at Essex Place.

