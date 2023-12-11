South Jersey man convicted alongside Philly's John Dougherty in John Dougherty embezzlement

PHILADELPHIA – A former labor leader from South Jersey has been convicted of embezzling funds from a unit of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Brian Burrows, 63, of Mount Laurel, was one of two Local 98 officials found guilty of numerous charges by a federal jury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

Also convicted was John Dougherty, 63, of Philadelphia, a politically powerful figure who was the primary target of a federal investigation.

Both men siphoned cash from IBEW Local 98 in Philadelphia, where Burrows was president and Dougherty previously controlled the organization as business manager, according to a 159-page indictment.

The thefts and efforts to conceal them took place from April 2020 to August 2016, the indictment said.

Where did union's money go?

The union’s money was diverted to the defendants’ personal use and to benefit their relatives, friends and their commercial businesses, according to the January 2019 indictment.

It said participants in the scheme filed false reports to hide the embezzlement - describing groceries as office supplies, for instance, and restaurant meals as political strategy meetings,

Burrows and Dougherty also did not pay taxes on embezzled funds, including about $53,000 in improvements to Burrows’ home and two businesses in which he held an interest, Doc’s Union Pub and a South Philadelphia office building.

The money was taken from the local's apprentice training fund.

“The members of Local 98 trusted Dougherty and Burrows to faithfully manage and protect the union’s funds; the defendants did exactly the opposite – they stole from their own members, and violated that trust.” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero.

An attorney for Burrows could not be reached for comment.

Burrows was found guilty of 13 counts of embezzlement, four counts of signing and submitting false labor management forms, and three counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

The jury on Dec. 8 also convicted Dougherty of the same offenses, as well as wire fraud and conspiracy to embezzle, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Four other Local 98 employees named in the indictment, all from Philadelphia, admitted guilt to related charges in December 2022.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Brian Burrows, John Dougherty took IBEW money for personal use