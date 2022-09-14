South Jersey man faces trial in Plainsboro co-worker's 2019 murder

More than three years after Carolyn Byington was found dead inside her Plainsboro apartment while on a lunch break from work, the man accused of her killing is set to stand trial.

Kenneth Saal, of Lindenwold, Camden County, who was charged two months after Byington's death with her murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, is scheduled to go on trial in December, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Saal and Byington were co-workers at a Princeton area company. Byington was a 2011 graduate of Ridge High School who earned her bachelor’s degree at Lafayette College where she studied international affairs, anthropology and sociology.

On June 10, 2019, Byington, 26, was found dead inside her apartment after she had gone home on her lunch break. She died from numerous stabbings and blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

Kenneth Saal reportedly turned down a 30-year plea deal in the death of Carolyn Byington.

Co-workers asked Plainsboro police to conduct a wellness check at her home after Byington failed to return to work at Engine US, a marketing solutions company where she worked as a market research project manager. Around 5:57 p.m., police responded to her apartment where she was found dead.

Saal, who worked as a staff accountant at Engine US since July 2016, was arrested and charged with Byington's murder in August 2019. Court records show Saal was tied to Byington's death through DNA evidence.

A police investigation determined Saal allegedly visited Byington's apartment several times before the day she was fatally stabbed.

Co-workers reported Saal’s demeanor changed after Byington’s death. He allegedly lied about where he was at the time Byington was on her lunch break, and he allegedly asked a co-worker if he could be arrested based on “circumstantial evidence.”

A Facebook page was created to remember murder victim Carolyn Byington of Plainsboro.

Saal allegedly told his boss on June 10, 2019 he was getting repair work done on his car and would be late returning to work. His boss later learned Saal had not been at an auto repair shop. Other co-workers also allegedly reported seeing cuts on Saal’s hands in the days after Byington’s death.

Police dash cam footage allegedly showed a vehicle matching Saal’s traveling in Plainsboro around 2 p.m. June 10, about 6 miles from the office where Saal and Byington worked.

In April, the Plainsboro Township Committee adopted an ordinance named for Byington requiring apartment managers to change door locks once a domestic violence victim obtains a restraining order against the assailant.

The ordinance sets fines for non-compliance of up to $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second offense and $2,000 for the third offense.

