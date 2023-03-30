South Jersey police officer charged with child-porn offense

MAYS LANDING - A Vineland police sergeant is accused of possessing multiple images of children engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Christopher Ortiz, 38, was arrested after a cloud-based storage provider alerted investigators to a user's files that showed "apparent sexual exploitation of children," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Vineland police sergeant charged with having images of child sex

Investigators reviewed 76 files that contained images of minors engaged in sexual activity, the statement alleged.

The storage provider on March 20 also gave police a telephone number and email address for the user, leading investigators to identify Ortiz, according to a probable cause statement.

Ortiz, an Estell Manor resident, was arrested without incident on March 21.

The 17-year veteran has been suspended without pay from a position with an annual salary of $109,102, according to state pension records.

Ortiz is charged with endangering the welfare of a child by allegedly possessing images of minors engaged in sexual acts.

The charges are only allegations. Ortiz has not been convicted in the case.

The information was provided by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a storage provider for Verizon Cloud Service.

Jim Walsh is a reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Vineland police Sgt. Christopher Ortiz charged with having child porn