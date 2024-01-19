South Jersey power outages reported minor as winter storm continues

A winter storm slowed traffic on South Jersey's roads Friday, but had little immediate impact on the region's power lines.

Does Atlantic City Electric have power outages?

Atlantic City Electric reported the area's largest outage at 1:30 p.m., affecting almost 200 customers in the Tabernacle area of Burlington County.

The utility had outages affecting about five customers each in Washington Township, Harrison and Upper Deerfield.

AC Electric serves much of South Jersey, covering all of Atlantic, Cape May, and Salem counties, much of Gloucester and Camden counties, parts of Burlington and Ocean counties and all but the Vineland area in Cumberland County.

Access the company's outage map at https://www.atlanticcityelectric.com/outages/experiencing-an-outage.

Does PSE&G have power outages?

PSE&G reported 1:30 p.m. outages for about five customers each in Camden's Fairview area and near Medford.

The state's largest utility serves heavily populated parts of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.

Its outage map is available here: outagecenter.pseg.com/external/default.html

Does JCP&L have power outages?

Jersey Central Power & Light reported no outages for its local service area in part of Burlington County.

You can check the outage map and report and check on outages at outages.firstenergycorp.com/nj.html

Does Vineland have power outages?

Vineland Municipal Electric Utility reported no outages in the city.

Its outage map is at www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=vineland

You can use that link to report an outage as well.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Outage maps for AC Electric, PSE&G, JCP&L, Vineland Municipal