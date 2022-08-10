South Jersey teacher charged with possession of child pornography

STOW CREEK - A Cumberland County man and teacher in the Salem County Special Services School District was charged with possession of child pornography after authorities said he inappropriately photographed a minor female without her knowledge.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says Nicholas Brozina, 44, of Columbia Highway in Stow Creek, was charged following a three-week Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

In addition to the possession of child pornography, Brozina also was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy.

According to Webb-McRae, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected uploading of child pornography and Brozina was identified as a suspect.

Investigators determined Brozina was a teacher in the Salem County Special Services School District. According to Webb-McRae, the minor female Brozina is said to have photographed is not a student in the district.

Authorities say Brozina was in possession of additional child pornography images as well.

Brozina was lodged in Cumberland County Jail. The charges against him are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

