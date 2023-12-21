South Jersey teacher loses certificates after guilty plea

TRENTON - A former South Jersey teacher has lost his professional certificates after being convicted of a child-porn charge.

The State Board of Examiners acted against Nicholas L. Brozina, a Cumberland County resident who admitted guilt in January to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child through sexual conduct.

In a Dec. 8 decision, the board noted Brozina's sentence barred his employment by any school or institution under state supervision.

"An individual whose offense is so great that he or she is barred from service in public schools should not be permitted to retain the certificate that authorizes such service.," the decision said.

Brozina, a Stow Creek resident, taught for the Salem County Special Services School District.

Brozina, who was accused of filming a child in a sex act, was indicted in January on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

An offense tied to sexual conduct led to the guilty plea in April.

The other charges were tied to alleged possession of child pornography, and the photography of a child, according to the decision.

Brozina also was charged with invasion of privacy.

The girl who was filmed was not a student in the Salem County district, authorities said.

The board's decision noted Brozina had not responded to letters inviting him to dispute an initial suspension of his certificates, or to later defend himself against the board's disciplinary action.

The board revoked six certificates issued to Brozina between April 2015 and February 2021.

They included authorizations to teach grades K-6 and students with disabilities. Brozina also held a principal certificate of eligibility, the decision noted.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Cumberland County man accused of child-porn offenses