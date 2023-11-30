This South Jersey town is going to set off fireworks from atop its City Hall

VINELAND — Fireworks will burst from the darkened rooftop of City Hall for about 20 seconds Friday to punctuate the annual Christmas tree lighting event taking place on its plaza five stories below.

The rooftop show is the first of its kind for City Hall and a gift from Serpico Pyrotechnics/Starfire Corp., which is providing devices from its factory on North Orchard Road.

Owner Jack Serpico said that the city has been good to his company since it moved in almost a decade ago. The fourth-generation family business likes to contribute to communities in which it operates, he said.

“Somebody called me,” Serpico said Wednesday. “And they said, “We’re doing a tree lighting.’ I said, ‘I’ve got a concept for you that you’ve never seen before. And I certainly know you haven’t done it in town.’”

Serpico said the coming show will be similar to those at stadiums but with smaller scale devices. The devices will be set off around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“I was in charge for the company that had the contract for seven or eight seasons at the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for all the special effects, rooftop fireworks and the like,” Serpico said. “So, I know the code for rooftop fireworks displays.”

Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the city wanted something new for the 2023 lighting event, which helps start the “Olde Fashioned Christmas on the Ave” event.

“Our special events coordinator, Sheena Santiago, came up with the idea of a having a short outdoor pyrotechnics/special effects display like you might see at an indoor concert or sporting event,” Fanucci said. “We thought it was a great idea and would be a fitting way to kick off the weekend. I want to thank everyone at Serpico Pyrotechnics for their help in making this happen."

Serpico said the fireworks may spread out from the roof by 50 feet to 100 feet. The city fire marshal was given a preview at a city park recently, he said.

“And it’s not a constant thing,” Serpico said. “It’s intermittent hits. It’s not like the massive fireworks show that you’re used to seeing on July 4th. This is more precise. More ‘accentuation points’ in a program, if you will, whether it’s player introduction, or somebody scores a touchdown, or if they win a ballgame, or something on a stage.”

In the event of bad weather, the fireworks display will happen on Saturday.

Old Fashioned Christmas runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday on Landis Avenue and picks up again from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It includes live music, Yuletide characters singing carols, trolley and carriage rides, fire pits, street vendors, and photos with Santa Claus.

For information, call Main Street Vineland at (856) 794-8653. In the event of inclement weather, activities scheduled for outside the LandisMarketplace will be moved inside.

Another Christmas event, the Holiday Lighting Contest, is taking entrants until 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Winners will be announcer Dec. 20 and there is $1,500 in prize money.

To enter, send an email with your name, address, and a daytime phone number to vmeu@vinelandcity.org.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Support local journalism with a subscription.

