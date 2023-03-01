South Jersey Turnpike service area shooting 'involved' law enforcement officers

OLDMANS TWP. — A shooting at a South Jersey service area on the New Jersey Turnpike "involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service," according to the state Attorney General's Office.

A person identified only as a "male civilian" was shot around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Clara Barton Service Area in Oldmans Township, Salem County, the agency said in a brief statement.

The statement gave no information about the condition of the shooting victim.

It said a "mandatory shooting review" is being conducted by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The statement cited an Attorney General's Directive 2019-4, which requires investigations into police "use-of-force and death-in-custody incidents."

The agency said no more information will be released immediately.

State police referred questions to the Office of the Attorney General.

A Turnpike spokesman did not respond to a request for information.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Marshals Service said the office had no additional knowledge of what had occurred beyond the statement from the attorney general.

