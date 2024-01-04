South Jersey tween grabs state honor for environmental work; what's next for Julia?

Julia Totora, a 12 year old from Pitman, keeps a passion for environmentalism behind a shy smile and soft-spoken voice.

Most recently, Julia became the youngest recipient of New Jersey's James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader award.

The 24th Annual Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards provides an opportunity for recognition to be shown to some of the state's young residents, like Julia.

"The achievements of this year's award winners capture the essence of environmentalism in New Jersey and set a shining example for us all to follow," Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourrette said in a news release.

Work and recognition

Julia's consistent work in her school and community is what ultimately led to her being recognized as an emerging environmental leader.

Originally nominated for the K-12 Environmental Education Award by mom, Jen Totora, the family was pleasantly surprised when she ended up receiving a different award.

"I want this to show other kids that they can do stuff like this too," Julia said.

The tween, while possessing a shy demeanor, makes her voice heard when it comes to protecting the environment and especially explaining why others should too, proving her leadership capabilities.

At only 12, she'd already successfully ran a petition to have plastic foam lunch trays replaced in her school, participated in making leaf packs for school groups to investigate macroinvertebrates and volunteered with her Boy Scout troop on Earth Day to educate her neighbors about water testing and waterway health in Pitman, home to an infamous Superfund site.

"It wasn't just the fact that she did the water quality testing and all that. It's the fact that she then was able to teach it to other people. ...That was really impressive," Jen Totora explained.

This emerging leader has always had a passion for exploring and improving the world around her, something that led to her choosing to join Cub Scouts, and eventually Boy Scouts, over other options like Girl Scouts.

"I noticed there were a lot more chances to be outdoors," Julia explained, also mentioning her attraction to the various merit badges that were available for Boy Scouts.

She is one of three girls in her troop.

Julia Totora's work educating the community about Pitman's waterways helped earn her recognition from the state.

Youth and environmental education

"I think more children should at least be able to learn about the environment better," Julia said.

At her school, Julia has gotten creative with spreading her love for science and the health of the planet. After struggling with finding a faculty advisor, she and her lunch table opted to start an "underground environmental club" to investigate how her school treats the environment.

Jen Totora described the moment as "bittersweet," feeling pride in Totora's hard work and recognition while also noting that it's unfortunate that younger kids have to be so acutely aware of their environmental impacts.

"That's where the hope lies," Totora said. "In Julia and people like her."

